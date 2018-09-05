Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Mathematics : Formulas : : Chemistry : ?

(A) Reactions

(B) Organisms

(C) Theorems

(D) Gravity

Ans: A

2. Select the odd word from the given alternatives.

(A) Mobile

(B) Computer

(C) Fountain Pen

(D) Television

Ans: C

3. In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

19, 11, 13, 16, 15, 17, 13, 19, 21, ?

(A) 10

(B) 11

(C) 12

(D) 15

Ans: A

General awareness

4. MTNL comes under which of the following category?

(A) Navratna

(B) Maharatna

(C) Mini Ratna

(D) None of these

Ans: A

5. Which component in tobacco makes it harmful for human consumption?

(A) Morphine

(B) Nicotine

(C) Heroin

(D) None of these

Ans: B

6. Which colour is formed when Blue and Green are mixed?

(A) Cyan

(B) Brown

(C) Black

(D) Violet

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

7. A and B can together do a piece of work in 10 days. If A works with twice of his efficiency and B works with an efficiency 1/3rd less than his efficiency, then the work gets completed in 6 days. In how many days can A and B do the work alone respectively?

(A) 40/3, 40

(B) 20/3, 20

(C) 30, 20/3

(D) 50/3, 25

Ans: A

8. The length of diagonal BD of a parallelogram ABCD is 36 cm. P and Q are the centroids of triangle ABC and triangle ADC respectively. What is the length(in cm) of PQ?

(A) 6

(B) 9

(C) 12

(D) 18

Ans: C

English

9. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the word similar in meaning to the word given.

Abeyance

(A) Commencement

(B) Prejure

(C) Condone

(D) Suspension

Ans:

10. In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

Mania for travel

(A) Dromomania

(B) Hypomania

(C) Megalomania

(D) Nymphomania