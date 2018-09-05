BSEB Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) 2018 released the third cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses for various universities in the state of Bihar today, September 5th. Students can check the cut-off list for various colleges at ofssbihar.in. Based on the cut-off marks, students are supposed to report to their college of choice on or before September 10th to go through the process of admission.

The board has instructed candidates who seek to take admissions based on the third cut-off list to click on the saffron button on the home page and enter the barcode number and the mobile number to take the print out of common application form. Two copies of common application form and six passport size photos are needed to take admission at the desired institution.

Here is how to check the Bihar OFSS 2018 third cut-off list:

Log in to the Bihar OFSS official website. Click on the third cut-off list green button on the home page. Select the university where one wants to apply and click on ‘Show’. The cut-off marks for various courses and colleges will be listed.

Candidates can access all the information for admission based on the third cut-off list in this link. OFSS admission is conducted for admissions for various undergraduate courses in 12 universities in the state of Bihar.