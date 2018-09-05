BSEB OFSS released the second cut-off list for 2018 intermediate year admission on September 5th at OFSS’ official website, ofssbihar.in. Based on the cut-off marks, students are supposed to report to their college of choice to go through the process of admission. Earlier in the day the Office had released the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions.

The board has instructed the candidates who seek to take admissions to click on the green button on the home page and enter the barcode number and the mobile number to take the print out of common application form. Two copies of common application form and six passport size photos are needed for admissions purpose.

Here is how to check the Bihar OFSS 2018 third cut-off list:

Log in to the Bihar OFSS official website. Click on the second cut-off list dark green button on the home page. Select the university where one wants to apply and click on ‘Show’. The cut-off marks for various courses and colleges will be listed.

BSEB created the OFSS platform for admissions to all the 12 universities in the state of Bihar. Candidates can access all the information for admission based on the second cut-off list in this link.