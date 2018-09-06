The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of lecturer. Interested candidates will have to log on to the official website, ukpsc.gov.in, in order to apply for the UKPSC lecturer vacancies.

The last date to apply for the UKPSC lecturer recruitment drive of 2018 is September 25th. To apply, candidates much have a post-graduate degree in the relevant field. Candidates must also hold an LT Diploma or BEd degree and be between 21 and 42 years of age to apply for the lecturer posts in Uttarakhand.

The UKPSC selection for lecturers will be conducted through a screening test and an interview. Candidates belonging to general category must pay an application fee of Rs. 100, while the UKPSC lecturer application fee for OBC/SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs. 60. There is an added processing fee/tax, which is Rs.35.40 over and above the application fee.

Here is the direct link to the UKPSC recruitment notification for lecturer positions in the state.