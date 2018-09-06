Indian Air Force carries first-ever mid-air refuelling of combat aircraft Tejas

The Indian Air Force has successfully carried out the first-ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

A Russian-built IL-78 MKI tanker transferred fuel to a Tejas MK I aircraft to complete the feat.

This achievement comes three months after it successfully fired an air-to-air beyond visual (BVR) range missile.

Prior to the test flight, extensive ground trials were conducted in a variety of conditions under the supervision of ADA scientists.

HRD Ministry releases curriculum on experiential learning termed ‘Gandhiji’s Nai Talim’

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has released the curriculum on Experiential Learning – Gandhiji’s Nai Talim.

Gandhiji’s Nai Talim or basic education is a holistic approach of developing body, mind and soul (hand, head and heart).

The goal is to create a productive art, craft or community engagement activity as the centre of learning.

The curriculum was brought out simultaneously in 13 languages

Dr. Poonam Singh re-nominated for 2nd term as WHO South-East Asia regional director

Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh has been unanimously re-elected as Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.

She will start another five-year term in February 2019.

Dr. Singh is the first woman to have been elected to the position of Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.

BEL gets contract to supply 7 long range surface-to-air missile systems to Indian Navy

State-run Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has bagged the contract to supply long range surface-to-air missile systems (LRSAMs) to the Indian Navy.

It has entered into a contract with Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to supply LRSAM systems.

The LRSAM systems are to be fitted on board seven ships that are to be built by these two shipbuilders.

The order worth Rs 9,200 crore is for seven LRSAMs, and the contract has helped BEL’s order book cross the Rs. 50,000 crore mark.

Supreme Court abolishes Section 377 of IPC

The Supreme Court has abolished Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an 1862 law that criminalises homosexuality.

The Delhi High Court had decriminalised homosexuality in 2009, but the decision was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Tata to build F-16 jet aircraft wings for Lockheed Martin in India

American security and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin has tied up with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to produce the wings of its F-16 fighter jets in India.

Lockheed Martin has offered to move its entire F-16 manufacturing base to India.

RP Singh announces retirement from international cricket

Indian Pacer RP Singh announced his retirement from International Cricket, 13 years after making his international debut.

The 32-year-old was part of India’s 2007 World T20-winning team.

His international career has spanned six years (2005 to 2011), during which he has played 82 international matches and picked up more than 100 wickets.

In his first-class career, he has picked up 301 wickets in 94 games (an average of 30.57). And, 209 of his wickets picked up have come in the Ranji Trophy.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.