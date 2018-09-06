Apple’s big launch event at Steve Jobs theatre, California, is just about a week away, and it is widely rumoured that the company will launch a new generation of iPhone, as well as a smartwatch, at the event. The event is set for September 12th and fans of the brand are treated to leaks almost every day in the build-up.

The devices thought to be launched by Apple include the next gen iPhone XS, and a larger counterpart, either to be called the iPhone XS Max or iPhone XS Plus. Here, we’re focusing on what the Internet has been saying about the pricing. We’ve got all the rumoured specs of the devices in another post.

According to a report from NDTV Gadgets, (via German site Macerkopf), the LCD variant of the next generation iPhone is expected to be priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,700). The same report also details other pricing of the expected iPhones. The iPhone XS is expected to be priced at EUR 909 (roughly Rs. 75,900), while the price of the iPhone XS Plus or XS Max is though to be set at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 96,000).

In terms of iPhone XS release date, there has been no information. But as Techradar is reporting, we can expect the phones to launch about a week or two after Apple’s September 12th event, and “almost certainly” before the end of September.

Whatever the speculation and however accurate it is, we just have to wait for about a week to find out about the new Apple devices. For a roundup of the rumours on the Apple iPhone XS specs, click here.