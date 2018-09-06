We’re building up to Apple’s big event at Steve Jobs theatre, California, at which it is expected that the new iPhone XS will be launched. According to the rumours and leaks doing the rounds, Apple will likely unveil three new iPhones on Wednesday, September 12th. Here’s all you need to know about the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max (or the iPhone XS Plus).

We recently reported on leaked images of what was dubbed the iPhone XS, along with the upgraded Apple smartwatch. Now the latest report coming from 9to5Mac says that the flagship phone from Apple will be called iPhone XS Max (and not the iPhone XS Plus, as we previously believed), citing sources familiar with American company’s marketing plans. 9to5Mac is historically known for breaking impactful news about Apple products.

If true, this will mean Apple will be breaking away from its traditional naming convention which it had introduced in 2014 with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. So it seems that the larger version of the iPhone XS will not be the iPhone XS Plus.

In addition to the rumoured moniker and larger size, the iPhone XS Max (or iPhone XS Plus) is expected to offer a huge battery. Both the XS and XS Max will also reportedly see an internal spec boost over the current iPhone X, with a new A12 processor and 4GB of RAM.

Tipster site Slashleaks, on the other hand, recently posted images of 6.1-inch iPhone dummies in new red, white and blue colour options. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt as these images were uploaded by an anonymous third party and are yet to be verified by the website itself.

Earlier reports pegged the name of the smaller 5.8-inch iPhone as the iPhone XS. And the images that were leaked showcase a larger 6.5-inch model as well without spilling any more details. It had been long rumoured that one of devices will get an LCD display whereas two other models will sport an OLED display. And the 9to5Mac report reiterated this.

Moreover, there were leaked images of the Apple Watch Series 4. The images confirmed the long standing rumour of bigger displays on the next generation Apple smartwatch. The smartwatch had reduced bezels, accounting for the larger screen.

Not much more is known about the speculated iPhone XS and its bigger sibling, whether that is the iPhone XS Plus or the iPhone XS Max. Either way, we’ve got to wait only a little longer for our curiosity to be satisfied. For the rumours on the Apple iPhone XS price and release date, click here.