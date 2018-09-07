SAMS Odisha released the SCERT 2018 merit list on September 6th on its official website. All candidates who have applied to take part of the SCERT 2018 admission process can check the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in, to see if their features in the merit list. The SCERT had conducted the entrance examination from August 7th to August 14th.

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha exam is conducted by SAMS Odisha for admissions to different teachers’ education courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (education) in the state of Odisha.

Here is how to check the SAMS SCERT 2018 Merit List:

Log in to the SCERT Odisha’s official website. Click on the ‘Common Merit List’ button on the home page. Select the course name and stream preference or enter the application number. The SCERT 2018 merit list will be displayed.

The SCERT website mentions that 84 institutions are participating in the SCERT 2018 admission process and more than 2 lakh candidates have applied for various teacher training courses. Institution-wise breakdown of intake capacity can be accessed in this link.

The admissions to the teachers’ education courses provided by all the institutions and colleges in the state of Odisha was brought under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) fold from this year.