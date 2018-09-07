Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2018 results were declared today, September 7th. All candidates who have appeared for the TS-SET 2018 examination can check the result at TS-SET’s official website, telanganaset.org. The TS-SET 2018 examination process was conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad.

The notification for the TS-SET 2018 was released on March 8th and the application process started from March 14th and continued until May 15th. The hall ticket for the TS-SET 2018 was released on June 25 and the examination was held on July 15th.

Here is how to check the TS-SET 2018 results:

Log in to the TS-SET 2018 official website. Click on TS.SET-2018 Results tab on the home page. The PDF document will contain all the roll number of candidates who have cleared the exam.

TS-SET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility for assistant professor and lecturership for Telangana universities and colleges. The TS-SET examination is conducted in General and 29 subjects. The examination consists of two papers where paper 1 is general in nature and paper 2 will test the candidate on the subject.