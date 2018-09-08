The wait is finally over. For all the Google fans out there, the internet search giant has confirmed the date for its next hardware event. One month from now on October 9th, Google will host a launch event in New York. The media invites for the event are already out which suggests at launch of “Made by Google” devices. However, the spotlight will be on the stars of the day – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – that will be unveiled alongside other products.

The invite was published by 9to5Google which includes a GIF that animates “I <3 NY”, followed by showing Google’s ‘G’ logo. The heart comprised of a “3” is likely an illusion to the Pixel 3. Apart from the Pixel 3 models, the event is likely to be the venue where Google could unveil its new Pixelbook offering. In addition to that, Google could likely bring a Google Assistant-powered Smart Display to take on Amazon Echo Show and Echo Spot as reported earlier.

Now going back to the Pixel models, there have been numerous leaks and speculations so far. It is largely presumed that Pixel 3 will come with a 5.5-inch display and a Snapdragon 845 SoC. This will clearly be an upgrade from Pixel 2 which had a 5-inch display and a Snapdragon 835 SoC. The new handset is also said to come with a larger 2,915mAh battery compared to the 2,700mAh battery of the Pixel 2.

Pixel 3 XL on the other hand is expected to embrace the display notch and sport dual front cameras. A smartphone was recently spotted left behind in a Lyft cab that was alleged to be the Pixel 3 XL. However, it would be wiser to wait until October 9 to see what all the key developments Google has planned for this year. Meanwhile, the company is already set to live stream its forthcoming event on Made by Google YouTube channel. It will begin at 11 am EST that is 8:30 pm IST.

For the uninitiated, this year’s Google Event is breaking away from the tradition of hosting event in San Francisco. Google’s inaugural event in 2016 and last year’s follow up were held in San Francisco. Additionally, it is being held five days later on October 9th instead of the October 4th.