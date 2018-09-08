Vivo dream run here in India is not stopping the Chinese company in the home country. The company has launched its latest smartphone – Vivo X23 – exclusively for the China market targeting the premium phone audience. The design cues such as ‘Halo’ fullview display notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Jovi AI, and Face Unlock features seems to have become the new norm on Vivo smartphones. Recently, Vivo V11 Pro was launched in India boasting these very premium features.

Notably, Vivo X23 gets a 3D glass body and a large 6.41-inch display. Meanwhile, the other key specifications include a Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8GB RAM, 3,400 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, and more. As of now, there is no official word on launch of Vivo X23 outside of China.

Vivo X23 price

The Vivo X23 has been launched in China with a price tag of CNY 3,498 which is roughly Rs. 36,700 on conversion. The smartphone is available in Fashion Orange, Fashion Purple, Midnight Blue, Phantom Purple, and Phantom Red colour options. The sale is expected to begin from September 14 in China. The two colour variants – the The Fashion Orange and Fashion Purple colour – have Vivo written across the rear panel in large font.

Vivo X23 specifications

As mentioned earlier, Vivo X23 sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor clocked upto 2.0 GHz, paired with 8 GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Vivo X23 gets a powerful dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front however is a 12-megapixel camera. The smartphone is equipped with 128 GB of inbuilt storage and it is equipped with a 3,400 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.