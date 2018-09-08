West Bengal Police Recruitment Board released the admit card for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of constables today, September 8th. The admit is available on the official website of West Bengal Police and all the candidates who have applied to appear on the exam can download it from there. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 23rd, 2018 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m.

A notification for the release of the admit card states that the Board is taking measures to intimate all the candidates about the availability of admit card for the exam via SMS but it is not responsible if the candidates do not receive the message. It is compulsory for all the candidates to bring the e-Admit card and to give the exam at the allotted venue. Paper admit cards are not admissible.

Here is how to download the admit card for 2018 WB Constable prelim exam:

Log in the WB Police’s official website. Click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab on the left panel. Click on the ‘Recruitment for the post of Constables in West Bengal Police - 2018’ link. Click on Download Admit Card link. Click on the download link. Enter the Application number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The notification for the Constable recruitment was released in March of 2018 and the application process was done in the month of April 2018. The board has released a specific of OMR sheet and specimen of attendance roll in the constable recruitment page of the board’s website.