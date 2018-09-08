Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has declared the AIEEA 2018 result and has announced the timeline for the counselling process. All the candidates who have participated in the exam can visit the official website, icarexam.net, to check the result and the counselling schedule. The results were delayed since the Kerala High Court had stayed the examination process as candidates from Kerala could not participate in the exam due to the flood situation.

ICAR conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 exam for the second time this year on August 18th and 19th. The first exams that were conducted in the month of June were cancelled due to unknown reasons. The old website for the proceedings of the ICAR AIEEA was scrapped and all the proceedings now are being conducted at the new website, icarexam.net.

The registration for ICAR AIEEA 2018 counselling will begin from September 10th and will go on until September 13th. The first allotment result will be declared on September 15th and the candidates can report to the institution on or before September 20th. There will be two allotment rounds and the second allotment result will be announced on September 23rd. The detailed counselling schedule is available on the website.

Here is how to check the ICAR AIEEA 2018 result:

Log in to the ICAR AIEEA’s website. Click on ‘Applicant Login’ button on the home page. Enter the log in details and password and click on ‘Login’. The marks will be displayed, which can be printed out for future reference.

ICAR conducts AIEEA exam for admissions to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), and Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE) seats via this exam. Besides, agricultural universities reserve 15% of undergraduate seats and 25% of postgraduate seats for admissions through ICAR AIEEA exam.