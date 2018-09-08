October will surely be an eventful month for the both consumer technology companies and for the users alike. With the search giant company, Google’s annual launch event scheduled for October 9th, there was enough to look forward to in October. However, there is another addition to the list of things to look forward to. Microsoft is all set to host an event that is scheduled for October 2nd for which the company has already sent out the media invites. The event details were posted by CNET mentioning New York as the venue where the company’s new Surface devices are likely to debut.

The popular computer software provider could upgrade its existing Surface notebooks by launching newer versions of the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, NDTV Gadgets reported. Also a dual-display ‘Pocketable’ Surface device that is reportedly codenamed Andromeda is likely to be unveiled at the event, report adds.

However, the official invite, as shared by CNET, merely reads, “A moment of your time.” It is safe to expect some upgrades in the company’s hardware as well as software offerings. One of the most expected announcements from Microsoft is the launch of the Surface Pro upgrade that will have newer processors and better battery life over the Surface Pro 5 that was launched last year.

As per the ongoing speculations, Microsoft is set to bring its dual-display Surface device alongside its new notebook models. The Andromeda device is rumoured to have a foldable construction and come with two screens. These are unverified rumours, and hence should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Interestingly, Microsoft has chosen the date that sits between Apple’s September 12 and Google’s October 9 events. While Apple is speculated to introduce its new iPhone range alongside a new iPad Pro model and a new Apple Watch version, Google is expected to mainly bring the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as well as Pixel Buds upgrade.