WhatApp users on Android will finally be able to watch videos within the application, confirms a report by Hindustan Times. Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for WhatsApp comes to Android, and it is available with the latest update. This feature was earlier available for WhatsApp beta users only. iOS users however have had this feature for over a year now.

Picture-in-picture basically allows users to minimise video screens while using other apps. On WhatsApp, users can watch YouTube and Instagram videos without leaving the app. Head to Google Play Store and update WhatsApp to its latest version if you haven’t received the update.

Notably, the video will open in a separate box and start playing. Users can pause the video within the box and drag it around as well. More so, users can continue chatting and scroll through messages simultaneously while the video plays in the background. This feature works in one-on-one chats and group chats as well.

On the other hand WhatsApp has reportedly submitted new update bringing the version up to 2.18.384 version. The biggest change with this update is that WhatsApp has unexpectedly changed the layout of many emojis. The some changes amount to whopping 357 emojis!

The changes are in terms colours, small new details, alignment or a soft new design, WABetaInfo, a trusted source on information about the messaging platform reported. However, this update is for Android beta users for now and is expected to be rolled out eventually.