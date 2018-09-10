Health consciousness among an urban audience can easily be attested to by the popularity of wearable fitness bands here in India. So, it is quite natural for consumer technology companies to regularly upgrade their products to stay ahead in the race. Case in point, Lenovo launching the Cardio Plus HX03W smart band. It comes with multi-interface options and several health and fitness features.

The new Lenovo fitness band is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available on Amazon India. It comes with detachable straps with something that the company calls “band light adjustment”. In addition, it is IP68-certified and can withstand dust and sand and is waterproof up to a depth of 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. However, users are cautioned against using it when diving. The band is being offered by Lenovo in four colour options: Black, Blue, Red, and Orange.

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W fitness band comes with a 0.96-inch OLED full-screen display and has an embedded heart rate sensor. It offers a long standby time as well as direct USB charging. It features a running tracker that counts user steps, calories burnt, and distance covered. The band’s running mode, anti-sleep mode, long sitting alert and sedentary reminder are few notable features.

Lenovo has also released a revamped version of the Lenovo Life fitness app that enables users to check daily activities. This includes features such as dieting, shape training videos and private sports plans, according to an NDTV Gadgets report. It also has a real-time tracker that allows users to share activity results as well as timely correction of bugs.

The Lenovo Cardio Plus HX03W is compatible with both Android (4.4 and above) and iOS (8.0 and above) phones. It can be paired with smartphones that have Bluetooth 4.2 and above.