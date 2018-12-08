Popular online game PUBG has released the latest update for the game along with a new map. The new update, which is 24th one, brings all new snow-themed Vikendi map along with two brand new items exclusive to the map: the G36C Assault Rifle and the Snowmobile to navigate its icy terrain. However, the new update is only on its test servers and has not yet been rolled out for general public.

New Map. New Terrain. New Ways to Survive.



Vikendi is NOW PLAYABLE on the PC Test Server. Read the full Patch #24 notes before you drop in: https://t.co/VTTIDiEzIj pic.twitter.com/3E170CuBxH — PUBG (@PUBG) December 7, 2018

‘Vikendi! An isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic’, is how the game developers describe the new map. Apart from the new introduction, PUBG has also overhauled the in-game replay system allowing gamers to edit clips, create 3D camera movements, and export these moments to other platforms.

Later on PUBG has promised to overhaul the Parachuting system, which allows users to glide or dive during freefall, with improved animations. The developers will also let players cut their chute before hitting the ground.

What’s new with the latest PUBG update

PUBG players on the Vikendi Map can throw snowballs while waiting to board the plane in the starting area and vehicles will be more slippery in snow or icy areas. Acceleration on icy terrain is slow and general vehicle control goes for a toss as users speed up. This is more in tune with real life scenarios. Additionally, footprints and vehicle tracks will appear as players travel in snow-covered areas.

The new AR – G36C weapon spawns only in Vikendi. It can load 30 bullets and 40 with an Extended Magazine. The other addition, the snowmobile, can seat 2 players and performs much better than other vehicles on snow and ice.

On the sidelines, the wildly popular game has now made its way to Sony’s PlayStation 4 from December 7th.