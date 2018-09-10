ONGC finds oil, gas reserves in MP, West Bengal; to open 2 new basins in India

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has made oil and gas discoveries in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

This could lead to two new sedimentary basins in the country.

Ayushman Bharat call centre inaugurated in Bengaluru

The Ayushman Bharat call centre has been inaugurated in Bengaluru by CEO of Ayushman Bharat, Dr. Indu Bhushan.

The call centre will run 24 hours a day and share information initially in English and Hindi.

Nine more regional languages will be added later.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana (or the National Health Protection Scheme) aims to create a healthy, capable and content India.

Axis Bank appoints HDFC’s Amitabh Chaudhry as MD and CEO

Axis Bank announced that Amitabh Chaudhry has been appointed as its managing director & CEO.

He will take charge on January 1st, 2019, for a tenure of 3 years after Shikha Sharma steps down on December 31st, 2018.

Chaudhry is currently MD and CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance.

Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan to head panel to select new CEA

The Union Government has appointed former RBI governor Bimal Jalan to head a panel tasked with selecting India’s next chief economic advisor (CEA).

This comes 2 months after CEA Arvind Subramanian resigned from office.

SBI appoints Anshula Kant as Managing Director

State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed Anshula Kant as Managing Director of the state-run bank.

Kant has been appointed for a period of 2 years.

Prior to this, Kant was the bank’s Deputy Managing Director.

SBI now has four MDs: Anshula Kant, PK Gupta, DK Khara and Arijit Basu.

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh 1st Indian to win medal at IAAF Continental Cup

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh has become the first Indian to win a medal at the IAAF Continental Cup.

Singh won bronze at Ostrava in the Czech Republic.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.