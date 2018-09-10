The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the schedule for all the exams it will be conducting in the near future. The most important information pertains to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for postgraduate (PG) courses. The NEET PG 2019 exam will be conducted by the NBE on January 6th, 2019, and will be conducted on a single day and in a single session. Apart from this, the NEET MDS 2019 will be conducted on December 14th, 2018, and will also be conducted on a single day and in a single session.

The official NBE notification of the exam schedule also has information about the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) - Screening Test and the DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET), which are also scheduled to be conducted on December 14th this year, together with the NEET MDS 2019.

Candidates who are interested in applying for these examinations will have to check for the individual exam notifications at the NBE’s official website, natboard.edu.in, which will be released in the month of October. All the above-mentioned examinations are MCQ-based tests and will be conducted on a computer-based platform.

The NBE was set up in 1975 with the prime objective of establishing ‘standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis’. The website states that the Diplomate qualifications awarded by the NBE are equivalent to the postgraduate and post-doctorate degrees awarded by Indian universities.