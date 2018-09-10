The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has declared the 2018 10th and 12th compartment results today, September 10th. All candidates who have appeared for the JAC 10th and 12th compartment exams (also called the secondary and intermediate exams) can check their results at jacresults.com. The JAC had conducted the compartment exam for this year from July 31st to August 7th.

According to Livehindustan.com, science students recorded a pass percentage of 63.38%, arts 78.23%, and commerce 70.73% in the 12th or intermediate compartment examination. The report also states that around 34,000 students participated in the 10th compartment exam and 38,000 in the 12th compartment examination for 2018.

Here is how to check the 2018 JAC Compartment Result

Log on to the Jharkhand Academic Council’s results website. Click on the link for 10th/secondary exam or 12th/inter exam result, whichever is relevant. Enter the Roll Code and Roll Number in the relevant fields and click on ‘Submit’. The compartment results will be displayed and can be printed out.

The JAC had declared the results of the Jharkhand Inter Commerce and Science exams on June 7th and the JAC 12th Arts results on June 27th. The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 48.34%, while the Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49%. Arts stream students secured a pass percentage of 72.62%. The JAC 10th results was declared on June 12th and the exam registered a pass percentage of 59.48%.