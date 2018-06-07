The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the Intermediate 12th results 2018 for Science and Commerce today at about 12.30pm. The Jharkhand 12th results for Commerce and Science were expected at around 12noon.

Students can now check their JAC 12th results online at the official Jharkhand board results website, jacresults.com, since the other websites for the JAC intermediate results - jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in - seem to be experiencing technical difficulties.

According to the Times of India, JAC Chairman Arvind Kumar Singh said, “JEE Advanced results is expected on June 10 and we published the results ahead of it so that students don’t have a problem in counselling.” The Times of India report also has a few stats of the JAC 12th exam results.

A total of 93,405 students appeared for the JAC 12th Science exam, of which less than half cleared. The Jharkhand 12th Science exam recorded a pass percentage of 48.34%, with 44,677 passing the exam. In the science exam, Koderma district recorded the highest pass percentage, with 88.49% students passing the JAC 12th exam.

In the Jharkhand 12th commerce exam, 40,244 students appeared, out of which 27,164 cleared. This amounts to a pass percentage of 67.49%. In this exam, the Simdega district recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.55%.

How to check Jharkhand board result (JAC 12th results for Science and Commerce)

Log on to the Jharkhand board’s official website or visit the Jharkhan results website. Click on the link for the 2018 Jharkhand board exam results for 12th class, either Science or Commerce streams. Alternatively, click on the direct links for Science and Commerce. Enter and submit the details requested, such as roll number and roll code. Your results should be displayed on the screen and you will be able to take a printout for reference.

This year, the Jharkhand 12th exams we conducted from March 8th to April 6th. The JAC results were delayed this time around; they were initially expected to be declared in the last week of May or the very beginning of June.