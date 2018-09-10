Rajasthan Public Service Commission is expected to declare the Rajasthan Administrative Service and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS/RTS) preliminary examination result this week, according to multiple sources. The RAS/RTS preliminary examination was conducted in the month of August and the answer keys for the exam has already been issued. The results, once declared, would be available for the candidates to check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On September 7th, RPSC had declared the schedule for all the future examination and the Mains exam for the 2018 RAS/RTS is to be held on December 23rd and 24th. Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. The exam was also in news as the state government had restricted mobile data throughout the state during the exam time.

RAS/RTS examination was conducted on August 5th and the answer keys were released on August 9th. The candidates who clear the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Mains. Candidates who clear the Main exam too are eligible to appear for the interview around before the final appointment.

Here is how to check the RPSC 2018 RAS/RTS Prelim results: