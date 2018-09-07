The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a detailed time-table for upcoming examinations. The most prominent is the Main exam for Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RTS) 2018, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 23rd and 24th. The preliminary examination for the RAS/RTS 2018 was conducted in August this year.

Apart from the RAS/RTS 2018 exam schedule, the RPSC notification also intimated the Preliminary exam dates for Rajasthan Engineering Services 2018, various examinations for the positions of teachers and lecturers, and ACF and Range Officer Group 1 exam for the Forest Department. The detailed 2018 RPSC scheduled is mentioned in the following table.

RPSC Exam Time-Table Name of the Examination Date(s) Senior Teacher Gr.- II Exam-2018 (Sec. Edu. Deptt.) (TSP & Non-TSP) October 28th, 2018 to November 3rd, 2018 State Engg. Services Comp. (Pre.) Exam 2018 December 16th, 2018 RAS & RTS Comb. Comp. (Main) Exam 2018 December 23rd and December 24th, 2018 Lecturer-School Exam-2018 (Sec. Edu. Deptt.) January 13th, 2019 to January 24th, 2019 Senior Teacher Gr II Exam-2018 (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) (TSP & Non-TSP) February 17th, 2019 to February 20th, 2019 Lecturer-School Exam-2018 (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) April-May 2019 ACF & Range Officer Gr.- I Exam, 2018 (Forest Deptt.) May-June 2019

The notification also mentions that there is no change in the schedule for Police Sub-Inspector examination schedule and it will be conducted on October 7th, 2018.

RPSC had previously released the answer keys to preliminary exam for RAS/RTS 2018 examination on August 9th. The examination was held on August 5th. Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied for the examination and around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared for it.