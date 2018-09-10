Royal Enfield is plunging right into the business here without wasting any time. The vintage style motorcycle manufacturer had promised that it would equip all of its bikes with ABS possibly by the end of the year. Now a report confirms that Classic 500 is the newest addition to RE’s ABS family. The deliveries for the bikes are expected to begin within the next few days.

All the three Classic 500 variants have been priced Rs 15,000 more than their non-ABS counterparts. The Classic 500 is the third Royal Enfield to receive ABS in India; and this comes on heels of company’s recent ABS upgrade for Himalayan range.

Autocar India citing a dealer reported that the dual channel ABS-equipped standard variant is priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, the Classic 500 with the matte-finish model costs Rs 2.02 lakh and the Chrome model is priced at Rs 2.10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Mumbai). The dealer states that deliveries will be made within the next 10 days.

Other than the addition of the ABS components and an ABS decal, the motorcycles will remain visually and mechanically unchanged. The bikes use the same 499cc, single-cylinder motor. This air-cooled engine delivers 27.6hp at 5,250rpm and 41.3Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.

These ABS-equipped motorcycles should have a slightly higher kerb weight. However, the exact figure remains to be seen, as Royal Enfield has not yet put details regarding the motorcycles up on its website. Moreover, owing to new IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) directive, prices of all of Royal Enfield’s offerings have gone up.