Three smartphones were launched by Xiaomi recently at an event in New Delhi on September 5th under its Redmi series. Today one of the three devices, the Redmi 6 Pro is up for sale on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 pm.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro will be made available in two variants, one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 10,999, and the other with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at Rs 12,999.

The handset features a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 ratio and a display notch. Notably there is a ‘hide notch’ feature, allowing users to disable the notch. A fingerprint sensor sits at the rear and it currently runs on MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. However Xiaomi assured that it will soon get an upgrade to the MIUI 10.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, making it the only phone from the trio Redmi 6 series to feature a Qualcomm processor. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensors with AI capabilities. Up front, is a 5 MP sensor.

As for connectivity, the Redmi 6 Pro comes with dual 4G with support for VoLTE which is offered for the first time on a device in this price range. On most smartphones 4G support can be enabled only for one SIM. And finally, the smartphone is fuelled by a large 4,000 mAh battery is being offered in four colours — Black, Blue, Gold and Red.

Alongside the Redmi 6 Pro, the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 were also launched. The Redmi 6A was launched in two variants — 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 5,999, and the other with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, priced at Rs 6,999. The device will go on sale on 19 September, on Amazon and Mi.com.