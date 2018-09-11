Almost everyone interested in smartphone news will be tuning in to Apple launch event tomorrow that will be streamed live from 10 am PST or 7.30 pm in India. There are umpteen rumours and speculations floating around trying to guess about what’s in store for us. Of course, few reports have some element of truth while others offer only hysteria.

What can be said with certainty is that the US-based technology giant will announce upgrades for iPhone 2018, iPad Pro 2018, MacBook and Apple Watch. The popular opinion floating around suggests that there will be three iPhones announced at Steve Jobs Theater, California, tomorrow. 9to5Mac, a reliable source on Apple news, supported the three iPhone theory by publishing firsthand leaked images of iPhones.

Now, as per reports published by 9to5Mac citing a popular supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s 6.1-inch iPhone will be called iPhone ‘Xr’. According to some analysts, the new iPhone might be more expensive than the iPhone X which was launched at $1000. Neil Cybart of Above Avalon predicts the “standard” 5.8-inch iPhone XS will start at $949, with the new 6.5-inch model going for $1,099. But some analysts are not ready to believe that Apple is ready to test customers’ price sensitivity and bet on a price tag of $899 and $999, respectively.

Today's daily update:



- Apple’s M&A Philosophy

- A Controlled iPhone Leak by Apple?

- The Large iPhone Screen Narrativehttps://t.co/nLZUbqSq2q — Above Avalon Members (@AboveAvalonPlus) September 11, 2018

Apart from the phones, Apple’s tablet, iPad Pro, is reported to feature Face ID and switch from the Lightning port to USB-C for the first time. Apparently, there’s a low priced Macbook in the pipeline that may replace 12-inch MacBook in the lineup, which might feature Touch ID without the Touch Bar. Last but not the least, the smart watch, Apple Watch Series 4, was spotted earlier with slimmer bezels and is expected to support electrocardiography.

So putting together all the available information, what we might be looking at is iPhone Xs, Xr and big screen Xs Max or Plus. Xr will most likely come with LCD display as opposed to OLED screen on other two models. The excitement is surely at its zenith as the event inches closer. So it will be interesting to see if Apple manages to surprise everyone this time too.