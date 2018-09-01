The official date for Apple’s launch event has finally been confirmed. The California-based company is scheduled to host a launch event on September 12th. Ahead of the event, it is no surprise that the rumour mill is raving about potential handsets to be launched. Interestingly, 9to5Mac has got hold of pictures for two devices in advance along with renders for an upcoming smartwatch.

9to5Mac, a Reliance technology blog, in its report claims to have got hold of ‘exclusive’ pictures of two new Apple devices – two iPhone XS variants and a Watch Series 3 successor, understood to be the Series 4. In the images, reportedly the smaller 5.8-inch iPhone, most likely iPhone XS, is placed over apparently the 6.5-inch model. Both come with the same notch design as the original iPhone X.

The report goes on to say “with certainty” that the smaller variant will be called iPhone XS and that the OLED model will come in two sizes, and each will be offered in gold for the first time.

Apart from the smartphones, Apple is also expected to launch the latest upgrade to its smartwatch – the Apple Watch Series 4. It was long rumoured that Apple would be offering bigger displays on its next generation smartwatches. And if the latest images are anything to go by, the display seems bigger owing to reduced bezels on the watch.

However, only the official launch event on September 12th will truly confirm all the details regarding the devices from Apple’s stable.