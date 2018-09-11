IPPB ties up with FSS to create payments network for unorganized retail

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has joined forces with Financial Software and Systems (FSS) to create a payments acceptance network for unorganized retail.

This would include small merchants and kirana stores where consumers can make payments.

FSS enables micro-merchants to accept payments online, or via unified payments interface (UPI), quick-response (QR) codes, Aadhaar and IPPB accounts.

Health Ministry implements HIV AIDS Act 2017

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the implementation of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

As per the act, every HIV infected or affected person below the age of 18 years has the right to live in a shared household and enjoy its facilities.

The act criminalises any kind of discrimination against people suffering from AIDS.

Justice Om Prakash Mishra sworn in as new Chief Justice of Nepal

Justice Om Prakash Mishra has been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Nepal.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Justice Mishra has been serving as a justice of the Supreme Court since 2014.

India-Mongolia joint exercise ‘Nomadic Elephant 2018’ begins in Mongolia

The Indo-Mongolia joint exercise Nomadic Elephant-2018, has begun at Mongolian Armed Forces (MAF) Five Hills Training Area, Ullanbaatar, Mongolia.

Exercise Nomadic Elephant is an annual, bilateral exercise carried out since 2006.

It aims to strengthen the partnership between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces.

The Indian contingent is represented by a contingent of 17 PUNJAB Regiment, while the Mongolian contingent is represented by Unit 084 of the Mongolian Armed Forces.

Haryana govt signs MoU with Indian Oil for ethanol plant

The Haryana government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to set up an ethanol plant in Panipat.

The project will prevent straw burning in the state.

The initiative is being set up at Bohali village.

It will have a proposed capacity of 100 kilolitres of ethanol per day.

10 cooperative and three private sugar mills in Haryana will provide raw fuel to the plant.

Hima Das appointed sports ambassador of Assam

Young Indian sprinter Hima Das has been appointed the Sports Ambassador of Assam.

The move aims to inspire young talented players of the northeastern state to take up sports seriously.

More on Current Affairs

To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.