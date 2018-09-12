Mobiles

Huawei Maimang 7 launched in China, sports four-camera setup

Huawei has launched the mid-range Maimang 7 in China and it comes with four cameras. The phone will go on sale from September 15th.

Huawei China

Huawei has just announced an addition to its Maimang smartphone series in China, the Miamang 7. Priced as a mid-range device, the Maimang 7 sports a display notch, but notably it packs a four-camera setup that includes two cameras each at the front and back. Other features include Google AR Core support, and AI scene recognition, as well as 6GB of RAM and varied colour options.

Notably, it also comes with large display panel, a 6.3-inch screen with 81% body-to-screen ratio. There’s also a powerful 24-megapixel sensor along with a 2-megapixel sensor at the front with larger aperture that offers superior selfies, company claims.

Huawei Maimang 7 price

The Huawei Maimang 7 is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,300), and is available in Bright Black, Charm Blue, and Platinum Gold colour options. It is up for pre-order on the company’s website, and will go on sale on September 15th.

Huawei Maimang 7 sepcifications

As for specifications, the Huawei Maimang 7 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo based on EMUI 8.2 OS. In the chipset department, the Miamang 7 gets the 12nm Kirin 710 octa-core processor with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU, and 6GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB expandable by up to 256GB with the help of the hybrid microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the dual-camera setup sports one 20-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with and LED flash support. As mentioned earlier, at the front as well there’s a powerful dual camera setup. The smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery with fast charging support.

