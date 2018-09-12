Question Bank

SSC CGL Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the SSC CGL exam

Test your preparation for the SSC CGL exam by attempting selected questions based on previous years’ SSC CGL papers.

 

Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. Select the related word from the given alternatives.

Lips : Smile :: Eyes : ?

(A) Black

(B) Wink

(C) Two

(D) Spectacles

Ans: B

2. Select the odd word from the given alternatives.

(A) Almond

(B) Dates

(C) Walnut

(D) Cashew

Ans: B

3. A series is given, with one word missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

Queen, Aqua, Pique, Torque, Antique, ?

(A) Squad

(B) Quadrilateral

(C) Prerequisite

(D) Queue

Ans: C

General awareness

4. The study of individual markets of demand and supply in which the ‘players’, or the decision makers, were also individuals (buyers or sellers, even companies) who were seen as trying to maximize their profits (as producers or sellers) and their personal satisfaction or welfare levels (as consumers) is called?

(A) Macroeconomics

(B) Econometrics

(C) Microeconomics

(D) Heterodox Economics

Ans: C

5. Which Fundamental Right in the Indian Constitution states that every person has the right to practice, profess and propagate the religion of their choice.

(A) Right to Equality

(B) Right to Freedom

(C) Right Against Exploitation

(D) Right to Freedom of Religion

Ans: D

6. Uranium found in Ladakh is an example of which type of resource?

(A) Unnatural resources

(B) Actual resources

(C) Potential resources

(D) Biotic resources

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

7. A and B start from the same point. A cycles 10 km South, then turns to her right and cycles 9 km. B cycles 2 km North, then turns West and cycles 15 km, then turns to her left and cycles 12 km. Where is B with respect to A now?

(A) 6 km West

(B) 6 km East

(C) 24 km West

(D) 24 km East

Ans: A

8. The weights of 4 boxes are 70, 100, 20 and 40 kilograms. Which of the following cannot be the total weight, in kilograms, of any combination of these boxes?

(A) 230

(B) 190

(C) 160

(D) 200

Ans: D

English

9. From the given words, select the word which cannot be formed using the letters of the given word.

SYMBOLIC

(A) Basic

(B) Smily

(C) Climb

(D) Coils

Ans: A

10. Select the correct alternative out of the four.

He _____ his camera on the table.

(A) laid

(B) lain

(C) lay

(D) lie

Ans: A

