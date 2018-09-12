IBPS releases call letter for Officer Scale I, II, III; Office Assistant result in few hours
The exam for IBPS Office Assistant was conducted on August 19th, 25th, and September 1st for 5249 vacancies.
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the RRB VI call letter for various exams for Office Scale I, II, and III today, September 12th. IBPS will also be releasing the preliminary examination result for Office Assistant in few hours. The examination for Office Assistant was conducted on August 19th, August 25th, and September 1st and now the results for prelims are released. The preliminary result for Officer Scale I was released on September 7th.
The preliminary examination was conducted for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. The next phase of exam Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted together on September 30th, whereas the Main exam for Office Assistant is scheduled for October 7th. IBPS had released the notification for 10,190 vacancies on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of officer scale I, II, III, and office assistant.
There are in total 5,549 vacancies for Office Assistant, 3312 vacancies for Officer Scale I. The remaining of 10,190 vacancies are for Officer Scale II and II. There are three phases of exam for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, but only two phases for Officer Scale II and III.
Here is how to download the Admit card for IBPS Officer Scale I, II, and III
- Log in to the IBPS website.
- Click on the scrolling ticker for call letter download on the homepage.
- Click on the relevant link for the download of call letter
- In the new page, enter the log in details.
- The admit card will be displayed.
- Alternatively, click on the direct links for log in pages for Officer Scale I and Officer Scale II and III.
The Officer Assistant preliminary examination result is expected in some and here is the direct link to access the result.