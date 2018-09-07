Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the result of 2018 preliminary exam for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of officer scale I today, September 7th. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official IBPS’s website, ibps.in. The results will be available until September 13th on the website.

IBPS had released the notification for 10,190 vacancies on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of officer scale I, II, III, and office assistant of which more than 3000 vacancies were for Officer Scale I. The preliminary exam admit cards were released in July for the officer scale I and the exam was conducted on August 11th, 12th, and 18th.

Here is how to check the IBPS 2018 Officer Scale I prelim exam result:

1. Log in to the IBPS’s official website.

2. Click on the sliding ticker link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam result on the home page.

3. Enter the registration number and password/date of birth and click on ‘Login’.

4. The IBPS Officer Scale I result will be displayed which can be printed out.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main examination which is scheduled to be held on September 30th, the admit card for which will be available soon. The result for Office Assistant preliminary examination is expected to be released after September 13th.

The preliminary examination was conducted for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. The Main exam for Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted together on September 30th, whereas the Main exam for Office Assistant is scheduled for October 7th. There are in total 5,549 vacancies for Office Assistant, 3312 vacancies for Officer Scale I. The remaining of 10,190 vacancies are for Officer Scale II and III, the detail of which can be accessed in this link.