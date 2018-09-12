IBPS PO

IBPS RRB PO 2018 Office Assistant 2018 result declared; check at ibps.in

IBPS had conducted the preliminary exams on August 19th, 25th, and September 1st for IBPS Office Assistants.

HT Photo

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the results of 2018 RRB VI Office Assistant recruitment today, September 12th. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the next phase, Main examination. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result at IBPS’s official website, ibps.in. The results will be available on the website until October 11th.

IBPS had released the notification for the Office Assistants together with vacancies for Officer Scale I, II, III on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII. Total vacancy was 10,190 of which 5,549 vacancies were for Office Assistant, 3312 vacancies for Officer Scale I, and remaining for Officer Scale II and III.

The preliminary exam was only for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants which were conducted in the months of August and September. The result of Office Scale I preliminary exam was released on September 7th.

Here is how to check the IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2018 prelim result:

  1. Log in to the IBPS website.
  2. Click on the scrolling link for IBPS Office Assistant Preliminary exam result on the home page.
  3. Click on the link for Office Assistant result.
  4. Enter the relevant details on the page and click on ‘Submit’.
  5. The result will be displayed which can be downloaded for future reference.

The Main examination for the Office Assistant is scheduled for October 7th, the admit for which should be available in a few days. IBPS released the admit cards for next phase of examination Officer Scale I, II, and III today a while ago, the details of which can be accessed here.

Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.