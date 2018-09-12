Exams

Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018: 330 vacancies released; apply at vijayabank.com

Vijaya Bank releases 330 vacancies for Probationary Assistant Manager and the last date to apply is September 27th

by 
IANS

Vijaya Bank released a notification inviting application for 330 vacancies for the position of Probationary Assistant Manager (Credit) (JMGS) in General Banking Stream today, September 12th. All candidates interested in applying can do so at the bank’s official website, vijayabank.com. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 27th.

Candidates must be above the age of 21 and not above 30 years to be eligible to apply. There is a relaxation in the maximum age for candidates from reserved category. Candidates must have a graduate degree with minimum 60% marks (55% for reserved category candidates) and a management degree with spealisation in finance or should be a Chartered Accountant/ICWA/Company Secretary to be eligible to apply.

The candidates have to appear for an online examination and/or an interview round depending on the number of applicants. The online examination will be for 150 marks and for 2-hour duration testing candidates’ proficiency in English Language, General Awareness with special reference to banking industry, and Financial Management. The exam will be objective type with 0.25 negative marks for wrong answers. The exam would be conducted in 23 centres throughout the country.

Here is how to apply for Vijaya Bank Recruitment 2018:

  1. Log in to Vijaya Bank’s official website.
  2. Click on the ‘Careers’ tab on the top panel.
  3. Click on View Details’ for the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Assistant Manager (Credit) in General Banking Stream - 2018’.
  4. Click on ‘Click here for applying’.
  5. Click on ‘Click here for Registration’.
  6. Enter the requested details for registration which will generate the log-in credentials.
  7. Log in at the application website and complete remaining application and payment process.
  8. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to submit your application.

The bank will declare the date of examination in the near future. Candidates can check the official notification for the recruitment for more details on exam pattern, reservation policy, application process, etcetera.

