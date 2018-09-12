Exams

RRB ALP/Technician Group C answer keys released; last date to raise objection September 18th

The Group C Level 1 exam for ALP/Technicians were conducted in August and September in 11 sittings and the board has released answer keys for the exam today.

by 
IANS

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the provisional answer keys for the 2018 Group C recruitment for the positions of Assistant Locomotive Pilot (ALP) and Technician today, September 14th, at 9:00 a.m. Candidates can check the answer keys by clicking on at the link provided at all the Board’s regional websites. Candidates can also raise objections against the answers provided in the provisional keys. The last date to raise objections is September 18th.

RRB had released the notification for the Group C and Group recruitment drive in February. The Group C had 25,505 vacancies and Group D had 62,607 vacancies. The RRB had conducted the level 1 exam for the Group C recruitment in 11 sittings in the months of August and September. More than 45 lakh candidates had applied for the Group C exam.

Here is how to check the 2018 RRB Group C (ALP/Technician) Level 1 answer keys:

  1. Click here for direct link to access the candidate log-in page.
  2. Read the instructions carefully on how to raise objections on the page.
  3. Click on the blue button for ‘Login to Raise Objections’.
  4. Fill in the log-in credentials.
  5. The answer keys will be displayed and objections can be raised against any answers.

All the objections must be raised in the English language and all the objections must clearly state the reason and provide reference material if needed. Any objections without any clear reasons will not be valid. RRB will release the final answer keys after taking into account all the objections raised

