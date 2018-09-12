Current Affairs wrap for the day: September 14th 2018
Find out all about the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge for competitive exams.
PM Modi announces launch of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’
- On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Movement’.
- The goal is to get people from across the country involved in cleanliness drives.
Govt approves 100% electrification of Railways by 2021-22
- The Union cabinet has approved a proposal for the complete electrification of the Indian Railways by the year 2021-22.
- This will reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel and save a lot of revenue.
- The move is expected to have a significant impact on safety, capacity and speed.
Cabinet approves new umbrella scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan’ (PM-AASHA)
- The Union Cabinet has approved a new umbrella scheme titled ‘Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan’, or PM-AASHA.
- The scheme aims to ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce as announced in the Union Budget for 2018.
- The goal is to protect the farmers’ income.
- The new umbrella scheme is comprised of Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS), and Pilot of Private Procurement & Stockist Scheme (PPPS).
LK Advani renominated as chairman of Lok Sabha ethics panel
- BJP leader LK Advani has been renominated as the chairman of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.
- He was renominated by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
- The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee examines complaints relating to unethical conduct by members of Parliament.
Justice Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India
- Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been appointed the next Chief Justice of India by the President of India.
- He will take office in October after current Chief Justice, Justice Dipak Misra, retires.
Tamil Nadu Govt bans manufacture, sale of e-cigarettes
- The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order banning the manufacture, sale and possession of e-cigarettes with immediate effect in the state.
- Even online sales of e-cigarettes have been banned in Tamil Nadu.
Andhra Pradesh Govt launches e-Rythu to boost cashless farm ecosystem
- The government of Andhra Pradesh has launched a mobile platform called e-Rythu (e-farmer in Telugu).
- The platform will enable small-scale farmers to market their produce at reasonable prices.
- The platform is developed by Mastercard.
- The aim is to provide farmers an easy and secure way to buy, sell and receive payments for agricultural products via their feature phones.
HDFC Life makes Vibha Padalkar MD and CEO
- HDFC Life has appointed Vibha Padalkar as its new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
- She will step into the roles for a period of three years.
- The position had been vacant since Amitabh Chaudhry quit to join Axis Bank.
- Prior to this, Padalkar was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director at the insurer.
Samsung opens world’s biggest mobile store and experience centre, in Bengaluru
- Samsung has opened its biggest experience centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
- This comes soon after Samsung launched the world’s largest mobile phone-manufacturing factory in Noida.
- The experience centre will offer VR experiences to customers.
