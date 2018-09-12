IBPS Clerk 2018 notification for more than 7,200 vacancies released, apply from September 18th

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for IBPS CRP VIII Clerk vacancies for 19 participating organisations today, September 14th, 2018. The total number of IBPS CRP vacancies is around 7,200, and the detailed state-wise and category-wise breakup of which can be accessed in the official notification.

The application process for the IBPS CRP VIII Clerk 2018 vacancies will begin from September 18th. The last date to apply for the examination is October 10th.

Candidates interested in applying for the 2018 IBPS clerk vacancies must be at least 20 years old while the maximum age is capped at 28 years, with relaxation as per rules for candidates from reserved categories.

Candidates must be a graduate in any stream with working knowledge of computers. Candidates who can read, write and speak the official language of the state/union territory in which they are applying will be given preference.

The IBPS will conduct two rounds of the exam for the clerk vacancies: the Preliminary and the Main exams. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on December 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th.

Candidates who clear the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam, which will be held on January 20th, 2019. The call letter or admit card for the prelim will be available in November this year.

The preliminary exam will be of 100 marks with 100 objective-type questions for a duration of an hour. The exam will test candidate’s proficiency in English language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The Main exam will consist of 190 questions for 200 marks for 2-hour-40-minute duration. The exam will test candidates on General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Interested candidates can check the official notification for more details on the application process, number of vacancies, state-wise and category-wise breakdown of vacancies, exam pattern, exam centres among other details.

The result of the Preliminary exam is expected to be declared in December 2018 or January 2019, while the result of the Main exam is expected in the month of April 2019.