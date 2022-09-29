The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Clerk Main examination (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) 2022. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk Main exam 2022 will be held on October 8 for a duration of 160 minutes. The online examination will comprise objective type multiple choice tests and will carry a maximum of 200 marks. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.

The IBPS Clerk prelims 2022 result was announced on September 21.

Here’s IBPS Clerk Main exam information handout.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the download main admit card link for CLERKS (CRP CLERKS-XII)

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS Clerk Mains admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2022.

The IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India.