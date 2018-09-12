TSPRI Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Application date extended, apply at tsprrecruitment.in
The TSPSC has announced the Panchayat Secretary exam date. The exam will be conducted on October 4th in two sessions. Apply at tsprrecruitment.in.
The Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department (TSPRI) has extended the last date to September 15th for application to the 9,335 positions of Junior Panchayat Secretary. Those interested in applying for these positions can do so at tspri.cgg.gov.in.
The application process for the 9,335 TSPRI positions began on September 3rd and initially the last date was set as September 12th. Now, candidates can apply until September 15th, but today, September 14th, is the last day to pay the application fee.
Apart from the extension of the TSPRI application date, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) also announced the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary exam date.
The written examination for the TSPRI Panchayat Secretary will be conducted on October 4th in two sessions. Paper 1 will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and Paper 2 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Each paper will be two hours long and of 100 marks, consisting of 100 questions each. Paper 1 will test general studies, mental ability and history of Telangana. Paper 2 will have questions on Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, Rural Development Programmes, and other state and central government schemes.
Here is how to apply for TSPRI Panchayat Secretary position
- Log on to the official TSPRI website.
- Click on ‘Click here to apply online’.
- Candidates can register themselves to the TSPRI Recruitment website by clicking the ‘Register’ button. Candidates must possess a valid Email ID and a mobile number to register.
- The application process will start on September 3rd, after which candidates can apply for the positions and pay the application fee.
Candidates must have a graduate degree from any stream and should possess basic computer skills to be eligible to apply for this position.
The minimum age for candidates is 18 years of age and the maximum is 39 year, although candidates can avail for relaxation in the upper age limit if they are from reserved categories.