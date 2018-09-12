Samsung confirms ‘Galaxy Event’ for October 11th, new smartphone expected

Samsung is all set to host another Galaxy event next month and this comes on the heels of Samsung’s unpacked event in New York some time ago. Though much is not known about the phone, the event is scheduled for October 11th and will be live streamed on the official site.

However, what’s a big event without couple of leaks and astronomical speculations. And tipsters right on have gotten in to business with Ice Universe hinting in a recent tweet that there will be as many as four cameras at the rear alone of the smartphone.

The infamous tipster notorious for leaking information in the past further went to add that the new smartphone won’t be the new Galaxy ‘F’ series, nor will it be the Galaxy S10. That apart Samsung on their site has put up the poster with the words, ‘4x fun’, and confirms an event on October 11.

The South Korean smartphone maker also announced that the event will be live streamed at 3.30 pm on the Samsung website. Moreover, the company even twitted a gif about the same.

Not to mention, Samsung is also expected to launch its first foldable smartphone this year. Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh on the sidelines of IFA 2018 had announced that the handset might become a reality at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) this November in San Francisco. So we could likely get some details on the future foldable phone at the October event.

Of course, all of this is speculation and must be considered with pinch of salt. Samsung will announce all the details at the event on October 11 and it will most likely be ‘fun’ as the company claims.