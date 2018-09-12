Mobiles

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL teaser spotted, Pixel likely to hit Japan in Neon Green

Ahead of the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL October 9 launch, an interactive teaser was spotted on Google’s site hinting at three colours for Pixel smartphones.

It was only recently that Google announced the launch dates for its highly anticipated Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Now, a teaser spotted on Google’s Japanese online store site showcases the outline of the phone with a ‘Neon Green’ coloured perimeter.

There’s also a company’s logo ‘G’ marked on the iteration, along with the phrase “coming soon”. This is one of the first bits of confirmation from the company about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL ahead of launch.

While there is almost a month to go before the tech giant releases its latest flagships, there have been numerous leaks and rumours that give a decent idea of what to expect from the upcoming Pixel 3 phones. The latest addition to what is already known is that the smartphone may arrive in three colour variants.

The interactive teaser page shows a rectangular device seen to be tilting left and right and it comes with an interesting inner frame. Also, tapping on the teaser changes the two-tone background and the top part of the frame is slightly darker than the rest of the body.

Now coming to the colours: the first image shows a Grey top and a White bottom. It also shows a Neon Green internal perimeter. NDTV Gadgets, in a report, mentioned that it might be that the power button on the upcoming Pixel 3 models is Neon Green.

The next image shows a Black top and a Dark Grey bottom, but it comes with no internal perimeter. This variant appears to be close to most leaks that have surfaced so far.

However, the third image is an interesting mix of an aquamarine-coloured frame with a darker shade at the top. This colour model is usually referred to as Aqua or Mint on some smartphones. Also, this image also comes with confetti that rains down on the screen.

Speaking about the phones themselves, the two upcoming models are supposed to be top-of-the-line phones, which are expected to be confirmed at the Google event next month.

