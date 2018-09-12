BCECE Counselling 2018: Third round registration begins; allotment result on Sept 19th
The BCECE 2018 counselling has been way off its schedule and now the third round of registration has begun.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) began the third round of registration and choice filling of seats for BCECE 2018 counselling for PCM group for admissions to engineering college on September 15th. The last date to register for the third round is September 17th. The third round of allotment result will be declared on September 19th and students must take admissions on or before September 21st.
BCECE 2018 counselling has been quite chaotic with multiple postponements and changes in schedule. The first round of registration and choice filling was done from July 19th to July 25th and the first allotment was scheduled to be announced on July 28th. The whole counselling process was supposed to end on August 15th.
Candidates who have already registered before but have not been allocated any seats do not need to register again. The Board also released the merit list for all the remaining candidates and rules regarding the third round which can be accessed in this notification.
Here is how to register for the BCECE 2018 Counselling:
- Log in to BCECE admission’s website.
- Click on ‘New Registration for Engineering Courses 2018 - BCECE-2018’ button on the home page.
- Accept the terms and conditions and proceed.
- Select the course and fill in the details.
- Complete the remaining registration process.
The board conducted the BCECE 2018 exam for the PCM group on April 29th and 30th, and the results were released on June 19th. Apart from Engineering, BCECEB is responsible for admission to professional courses in Medical, Polytechnic, and Agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar.