Exams

BCECE Counselling 2018: Third round registration begins; allotment result on Sept 19th

The BCECE 2018 counselling has been way off its schedule and now the third round of registration has begun.

by 
File photo

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board (BCECEB) began the third round of registration and choice filling of seats for BCECE 2018 counselling for PCM group for admissions to engineering college on September 15th. The last date to register for the third round is September 17th. The third round of allotment result will be declared on September 19th and students must take admissions on or before September 21st.

BCECE 2018 counselling has been quite chaotic with multiple postponements and changes in schedule. The first round of registration and choice filling was done from July 19th to July 25th and the first allotment was scheduled to be announced on July 28th. The whole counselling process was supposed to end on August 15th.

Candidates who have already registered before but have not been allocated any seats do not need to register again. The Board also released the merit list for all the remaining candidates and rules regarding the third round which can be accessed in this notification.

Here is how to register for the BCECE 2018 Counselling:

  1. Log in to BCECE admission’s website.
  2. Click on ‘New Registration for Engineering Courses 2018 - BCECE-2018’ button on the home page.
  3. Accept the terms and conditions and proceed.
  4. Select the course and fill in the details.
  5. Complete the remaining registration process.

The board conducted the BCECE 2018 exam for the PCM group on April 29th and 30th, and the results were released on June 19th. Apart from Engineering, BCECEB is responsible for admission to professional courses in Medical, Polytechnic, and Agriculture colleges under the government of Bihar.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.