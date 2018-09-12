Mobiles

OnePlus 6T with several major upgrades to launch in October;

OnePlus 6T is reported to have sacrificed on the humble 3.5-mm headphone jack which goes against what fan had asked for.

OnePlus is all set to launch their much anticipated phone that is the ‘T’ variant of OnePlus 6 in October. There have already been several confirmed reports about the upgrades so far on the upcoming phone. Recently OnePlus 6T was officially reported to get the in-display fingerprint sensor and a water-drop display notch. That’s definitely good news compared to incremental changes like better RAM and bigger batteries on the previous T models.

However, latest news about the phone suggests that there’s another big upgrade in store for the OnePlus fans out there. There’s an expected major upgrade in the camera department. A report by Hindustan Times mentioned that 6T will sport three camera lenses. The additional camera sensor is expected to bring 3D depth sensor and amplify the overall photo quality.

On the other hand, the biggest sacrifices that OnePlus 6T users will have to make is the 3.5-mm headphone jack. This sacrifice comes in spite of the poll that OnePlus had conducted where fans had overwhelmingly voted for the company to keep the headphone jack. The company instead announced an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India that will ship with its upcoming smartphone, HT report added.

OnePlus 6 currently has two dual cameras which includes 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. So, to sum it up OnePlus 6T might boast of larger screen-to-body ratio courtesy the smaller display notch and superior camera capabilities. Also addition of in-display fingerprint suggests that company will likely do away with the bezel at the lower end.

Apart from that, the minor expected changes include a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a slightly bigger battery of 3,500mAh compared to OnePlus 6’s 3,300. Rest of the specifications like processor and RAM capacity will most likely to be the same.

