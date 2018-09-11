There has been a lot of speculation and talk about the upcoming OnePlus upgrade, the OnePlus 6T. However, this time it is coming straight from the source. OnePlus, in an email to CNET, confirmed that its latest offering, the OnePlus 6T, will feature an in-display fingerprint reader.

Now with this confirmation it wouldn’t be a stretch to presume that the in-display fingerprint sensor trend is catching on among smartphone players in the market.

Currently, the feature is available on only a few Vivo phones such as the V11, X23 and Vivo Nex. However, OnePlus is calling its fingerprint-on-display (FOD) feature ‘Screen Unlock’, doing away with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Citing the email, CNET reported OnePlus saying, “We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action. By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them.”

Rumours that were doing the rounds earlier had hinted at the existence of in-display fingerprint sensor on the upcoming OnePlus 6T, but at the time they were just speculation.

In addition to officially confirming the feature, OnePlus said that it had originally intended to introduce the technology on the OnePlus 5T. However, because “the technology wasn’t mature enough to meet [OnePlus’s] standards for delivering a fast and smooth user experience”, it was delayed until the OnePlus 6T.

Because of the in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 6T’s design is slightly tweaked when compared with the OnePlus 6. The 6T is slightly thicker by 0.45mm, the internal hardware had to be rearranged, and now it has a unibody look, according to OnePlus. Notably, there’s no word on the water-drop display notch that was featured in the leaked renders published earlier.