WhatsApp update to add Swipe to Reply feature, Dark Mode: Report
WhatsApp is reportedly working on swipe to reply and dark mode features, which are expected to be rolled out soon.
WhatsApp could soon get two interesting new features, a report from the Deccan Chronicle says, citing unofficial WhatsApp info site, WABetInfo. As per the report, WhatsApp for Android will get the Swipe to Reply feature that is already available on iOS, and both Android and iOS apps are to get a Dark Mode feature.
WhatsApp, with over 200 million users, is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, and the company could be working on a host of convenience-oriented features, among which are the Swipe to Reply, Dark mode features. However, the Deccan Chronicle report also suggests that message forwarding and other new WhatsApp features could be added soon.
The Facebook-owned company has already rolled out a bunch of features in 2018 in order to keep the platform engaging. Coming to the latest developments, the WhatsApp ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature for Android will allow users to quickly reply to a message using a swipe gesture. A simple right swipe on the message in a chat log will automatically load the message in the reply context.
WhatsApp also seems to be working on a Dark Mode feature for both Android and iOS. However, there’s no official word from the company on this one, and the renders that can be found online of a WhatsApp Dark Mode seem to be thrown together by unofficial sources.
More recently WhatsApp added a feature for group chats. The update gives more power to admins to bar members from messaging on the group. Group admins can decide whether non-admin participants in the group can send messages on the group, but the members can still read the messages.