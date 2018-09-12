Gadgets

WhatsApp update to add Swipe to Reply feature, Dark Mode: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on swipe to reply and dark mode features, which are expected to be rolled out soon.

by 
Reuters

WhatsApp could soon get two interesting new features, a report from the Deccan Chronicle says, citing unofficial WhatsApp info site, WABetInfo. As per the report, WhatsApp for Android will get the Swipe to Reply feature that is already available on iOS, and both Android and iOS apps are to get a Dark Mode feature.

WhatsApp, with over 200 million users, is one of the most popular messaging apps out there, and the company could be working on a host of convenience-oriented features, among which are the Swipe to Reply, Dark mode features. However, the Deccan Chronicle report also suggests that message forwarding and other new WhatsApp features could be added soon.

The Facebook-owned company has already rolled out a bunch of features in 2018 in order to keep the platform engaging. Coming to the latest developments, the WhatsApp ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature for Android will allow users to quickly reply to a message using a swipe gesture. A simple right swipe on the message in a chat log will automatically load the message in the reply context.

WhatsApp also seems to be working on a Dark Mode feature for both Android and iOS. However, there’s no official word from the company on this one, and the renders that can be found online of a WhatsApp Dark Mode seem to be thrown together by unofficial sources.

More recently WhatsApp added a feature for group chats. The update gives more power to admins to bar members from messaging on the group. Group admins can decide whether non-admin participants in the group can send messages on the group, but the members can still read the messages.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.