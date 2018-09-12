New Twitter feature puts live streams, broadcasts at the top of your timeline
Twitter is prioritizing live streams and broadcasts of breaking news, which will now appear at the top your your twitter timeline.
Twitter users are in for a new feature that will customize the feed on their timeline. The latest information, coming straight from the company, confirms that the Micro-blogging platform will now show live streams and broadcasts right at the top of user’s Twitter timelines. The new feature will include breaking news, updates from personalities, and also sport reports, which will be streamed first.
“We’re making it easier to find and watch live broadcasts. Now, when accounts you follow go live, the stream will appear right at the top of your timeline,” the California-based company said in a tweet. “Catch breaking news, your favourite personalities, and can’t-miss sports moments. Rolling out now on iOS and Android,” it added.
Twitter is largely considered to be a more serious platform than its competition in the social media sphere. And, it would seem that the company is attempting to highlight that very aspect of itself by providing prioritized live feed of news and sports.
Add to that, citing a report from TechCrunch, Tech2 reported that Twitter is now “also supporting audio-only live broadcasts”, which will apparently also be available through its sister broadcast service, Periscope.
The new feature is currently publicly available for all iOS users of the main Twitter app and its live-streaming app, Periscope. To use the “audio-only broadcast” option, users will have to update their Twitter app and go to the “Go Live” button on the compose screen.