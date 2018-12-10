A new map titled Vikendi for popular online game PUBG was made available for test PC servers a few days ago. And now it is rumoured to be coming to PUBG Mobile as well. Not just that, according to a report even the date for the map’s launch on the mobile version is known. The snow-themed map with a special snowmobile and gun will be launched for PUBG Mobile on December 20th, according to a report by NDTV Gadgets.

Patch notes for the new version have been reportedly obtained by several websites and the map will first be available for beta users on Android and iOS starting Monday, the report adds. The new update will of course bring a new snowmobile vehicle exclusive to the Vikendi map, and a snowball fight feature for Vikendi’s Spawn Island.

The game however is expected receive the update that is PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update, at 5:30am IST (12:00am UTC) on December 20, and would be available in matchmaking 24 hours later. Apart from that PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update has a big matchmaking change: cross-server matchmaking. Once you turn it on, you will be matched with players of the same tier on other servers, which should help reduce wait times though it could impact performance.

Arabic joins the list of supported languages with the update as well, while players can also collect all daily rewards at once starting with PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update.