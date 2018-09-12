Question Bank

UPSC Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the UPSC exam

Test your preparation for the UPSC exam by attempting selected questions based on previous years’ UPSC papers.

by 

Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. What will follow if the Money Bill is substantially amended by the Rajya Sabha?

(A) The Lok Sabha may still proceed with the bill, accepting or not accepting the recommendation of the Rajya Sabha

(B) The Lok Sabha cannot consider the Bill further

(C) The Lok Sabha may send the Bill to the Rajya Sabha for reconsideration

(D) The President may call a joint sitting for passing the Bill

Ans: A

2. With reference to the history of rock-cut architecture, consider the following statements:

I. The caves of Badami are the longest surviving rock-cut caves in India

II. The Barbara rock-cut caves were originally made for Ajivikas by Emperor Chandragupta Maurya

III. At Ellora, caves were made for different paths

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(A) I only

(B) II and III only

(C) III only

(D) I, II and III

Ans: C

3. Consider the following:

I. Star tortoise

II. Monitor lizard

III. Pygmy hog

IV. Spider monkey

Which of the following are naturally found in India?

(A) I, II and III only

(B) II and III only

(C) I and IV only

(D) I, II, III, and IV

Ans: A

4. Narmada river flows to the west, while most other large peninsular rivers flow to the east. Why?

I. It occupies a linear rift valley

II. It flows between Vindhyas and Satpuras

III. The land slopes to the west from Central India

(A) I only

(B) II and III

(C) I and III

(D) None

Ans: A

5. Consider the following pairs:

(1) Nokrek Biosphere Reserve: Garo Hills

(2) Logtak Lake: Barali Range

(3) Namdapha National Park: Dafla Hills

Which of the pairs is/are correctly matched?

(A) 1 only

(B) 2 and 3

(C) 1, 2, and 3

(D) None

Ans: A

6. Which of the following is the correct sequence of ecosystems in order of decreasing productivity?

(A) Oceans, lakes, grasslands, mangroves

(B) Mangroves, oceans, grasslands, mangroves

(C) Mangroves, grasslands, lakes, oceans

(D) Oceans, mangroves, lakes, grasslands

Ans: C

CSAT

7. The average rainfall in a city for the first four days was recorded to be 0.40 inches. The rainfall in the last two days was in the ratio of 4:3. The average of six days was 0.50 inches. What was the rainfall on the fifth day?

(A) 0.60 inches

(B) 0.70 inches

(C) 0.80 inches

(D) 0.90 inches

Ans: C

8. A 2-digit number is reversed. The larger of the two number is divided by the smaller one. What is the largest possible remainder?

(A) 9

(B) 27

(C) 36

(D) 45

Ans: D

9. How many numbers are there between 99 and 1000 such that the digit 8 occupies the units place?

(A) 64

(B) 80

(C) 90

(D) 104

Ans: C

10. If for a sample data ‘Mean < Median < Mode’, the distribution is:

(A) symmetric

(B) skewed to the right

(C) neither symmetric nor skewed

(D) skewed to the left

Ans: D

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What is it about Tom Clancy’s characters?

In the mammoth Jack Ryan series, Tom Clancy creates a compelling protagonist who is as cerebral as he is action-oriented.

Jack Ryan (Ph.D., CPA, KCVO) has had an eventful life. He’s served as a marine, made a fortune worth millions after retirement from the military, earned a doctorate degree in history and beaten up a lot of bad guys along the way. He is a unique action hero, in that he has also been a US Marine, an investment broker, a history teacher, a CIA analyst rising to Deputy Director, National Security Advisor, vice president and eventually the President of the United States of America! This multipotentialite is the protagonist of Tom Clancy’s ‘Ryanverse’ - the term used to refer to the fictional universe he built over 10 books.

Jack Ryan is a complex hero. Before he was beating up bad guys Hollywood-style, he also took a year to learn to walk again and battled painkiller addiction. Before he became the POTUS, jet-setting around the world on official matters, he nursed a crushing phobia of flying. A reluctant president, he nonetheless campaigns for a second term and even has foreign policy named after him - the ‘Ryan Doctrine’- in the tradition of some past US presidents.

Other prominent characters in Ryanverse have equally rollercoaster-like story arcs. John Clark/Kelly - Ryan’s bodyguard - is tragedy’s favourite child, having lost his parents in childhood and later wife. After a whirlwind adventure involving two gunshots and 16 murders, John Kelly ended up having to change his identity to John Clark. He, unlike Ryan, has an unusually strong aversion to drugs.

In the later books, Tom Clancy also devotes space to Jack Ryan Jr, who takes after his father more ways than one. An intelligence analyst by profession, Jack Jr, too, is adept in firearms, close-quarter combat, surveillance and espionage. Jack Jr has a tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend, a CIA operative herself, with whom he parts after she’s revealed to be an indirect intelligence asset.

Ryanverse is replete with scores of characters of all shades - spies, soldiers, terrorists, politicians and criminals - that set in motion events that threaten the course of world order. Clancy’s varied interests and love for research culminates in an action series which also explores history, politics, international relations and the human condition, especially when it comes to loss and grief. All his prominent characters are fighting some personal demons even as they chase down enemies that are equally complex.

Ryanverse’s charismatic leading man has also been the focus of five Hollywood films. Actors Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have all portrayed the iconic character at various stages of his career. Now, John Krasinski takes up the role in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, playing a gifted-analyst-turned-reluctant-action-hero thrown into a global terrorism conspiracy. Watch the trailer of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan below.

Play

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch it here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.