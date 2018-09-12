UPSC Exam Question Paper Bank: Preparatory questions for the UPSC exam

Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. What will follow if the Money Bill is substantially amended by the Rajya Sabha?

(A) The Lok Sabha may still proceed with the bill, accepting or not accepting the recommendation of the Rajya Sabha

(B) The Lok Sabha cannot consider the Bill further

(C) The Lok Sabha may send the Bill to the Rajya Sabha for reconsideration

(D) The President may call a joint sitting for passing the Bill

Ans: A

2. With reference to the history of rock-cut architecture, consider the following statements:

I. The caves of Badami are the longest surviving rock-cut caves in India

II. The Barbara rock-cut caves were originally made for Ajivikas by Emperor Chandragupta Maurya

III. At Ellora, caves were made for different paths

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(A) I only

(B) II and III only

(C) III only

(D) I, II and III

Ans: C

3. Consider the following:

I. Star tortoise

II. Monitor lizard

III. Pygmy hog

IV. Spider monkey

Which of the following are naturally found in India?

(A) I, II and III only

(B) II and III only

(C) I and IV only

(D) I, II, III, and IV

Ans: A

4. Narmada river flows to the west, while most other large peninsular rivers flow to the east. Why?

I. It occupies a linear rift valley

II. It flows between Vindhyas and Satpuras

III. The land slopes to the west from Central India

(A) I only

(B) II and III

(C) I and III

(D) None

Ans: A

5. Consider the following pairs:

(1) Nokrek Biosphere Reserve: Garo Hills

(2) Logtak Lake: Barali Range

(3) Namdapha National Park: Dafla Hills

Which of the pairs is/are correctly matched?

(A) 1 only

(B) 2 and 3

(C) 1, 2, and 3

(D) None

Ans: A

6. Which of the following is the correct sequence of ecosystems in order of decreasing productivity?

(A) Oceans, lakes, grasslands, mangroves

(B) Mangroves, oceans, grasslands, mangroves

(C) Mangroves, grasslands, lakes, oceans

(D) Oceans, mangroves, lakes, grasslands

Ans: C

CSAT

7. The average rainfall in a city for the first four days was recorded to be 0.40 inches. The rainfall in the last two days was in the ratio of 4:3. The average of six days was 0.50 inches. What was the rainfall on the fifth day?

(A) 0.60 inches

(B) 0.70 inches

(C) 0.80 inches

(D) 0.90 inches

Ans: C

8. A 2-digit number is reversed. The larger of the two number is divided by the smaller one. What is the largest possible remainder?

(A) 9

(B) 27

(C) 36

(D) 45

Ans: D

9. How many numbers are there between 99 and 1000 such that the digit 8 occupies the units place?

(A) 64

(B) 80

(C) 90

(D) 104

Ans: C

10. If for a sample data ‘Mean < Median < Mode’, the distribution is:

(A) symmetric

(B) skewed to the right

(C) neither symmetric nor skewed

(D) skewed to the left