Current Affairs wrap for the day: September 17th 2018
Find out all about the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge for competitive exams.
ISRO inaugurates S-band Polarimetric Doppler weather radar
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has inaugurated its S-band Polarimetry Doppler Weather Radar at Sriharikota.
- Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) is used for the observation of the weather system up to a range of 500 km.
- DWR helps in early warning of severe weather events.
Indigenously developed weapon system ‘MPATGM’ successfully tested
- The indigenously developed weapon system ‘Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile’ (MPATGM) was successfully flight tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
- The test was carried out at the Ahmednagar range, Maharashtra.
ISRO launches 2 UK satellites on board PSLV-C42
- The ISRO has launched two satellites – the NovaSAR and S1-4 – on its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C42).
- The satellites belong to UK-based Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL).
- Both satellites were injected into the Sun Synchronous Orbit.
NASA launches satellite to track decreasing polar ice
- NASA has launched its Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite-2, known as ICESat-2.
- It will use a precise laser to collect measurement data to track the Earth’s shrinking polar ice.
- The laser is known as ATLAS (Advanced Topographic Laser Altimeter System).
More on Current Affairs
To stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge, check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.