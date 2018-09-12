OnePlus smart TV to become a reality soon, CEO confirms

OnePlus, known for its premium smart phone, is expanding its horizons. The Chinese company has indicated its desire to enter the television market by launching a smart TV. Though no official name or any other specifications has been revealed, the company has coined a name for now, OnePlus TV. OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau announced about the new development alongside mentioning that he will also lead this venture.

Citing a press statement from the company, NDTV Gadgets in their report quoted Pete Lau saying, “As other consumer electronics have evolved and improved our lives, televisions have remained conventional and cumbersome. We bring inherent advantages to the industry, and with this new division, we’re excited to explore the total connected user experience that can enhance everyday life.”

The BBK Electronics-owned company has also hinted at the presence of newer technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) for the new product. In a tweet today Lau shared a link to OnePlus forum where he says, “Home - perhaps the most important environment experience - is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity. Something that seems as simple as displaying the photos from your mobile phone to a television is still difficult to achieve. With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless - and we are looking forward to the future.”

Excited to take the next step forward together! What would you like to see in the OnePlus TV? Have ideas for a name? ✍️Let us know here: https://t.co/IpSnDtPxkT — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) September 17, 2018

The Shenzhen-based company is leveraging the OnePlus community, which is touted to have over five million members from 196 countries and regions across the globe, to receive feedback on the official name for its first TV product.

In the tweet Pete Lau also called upon the fans to suggest names for upcoming TV. The registration window for proposed names is open until October 16, and 10 best entries will be selected on October 31th. The company says that each of the 10 finalists will receive a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless worth Rs. 3,990. Winners will be announced before December 17th, and the participant who suggested the winning name will receive the first OnePlus TV as well as a trip to its launch event.